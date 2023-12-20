Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse into what her life looks like nearly two months after she gave birth to baby No. 4, son Rocky.

“Seven weeks postpartum: First day in the gym,” Kourtney, 44, captioned a black and white video that showed her walking on the treadmill via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 20. She explained that she was “doing 30 minutes walking” at a 3.0 pace with a 12 inch incline.

The Kardashians star continued, “Taking it easy, no rush to pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their first child together on November 1. She is also the mother to children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney is so in love,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 16 about Rocky’s birth. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

Fans watched the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, start trying to have a baby before their wedding. Kourtney underwent several rounds of IVF, though decided to stop the process in 2022 after she did not get pregnant. Once they accepted that they may not be able to have a child together, the couple ended up conceiving naturally on Valentine’s Day.

“It was an indescribable feeling,” the Poosh founder told Vogue in October. “Shock, then super happy, fear sets in, worry. But I remembered then to have gratitude.”

While Kourtney is used to sharing personal aspects of her life on her family’s reality show, she and Travis, 48, have kept most details about their son’s first few weeks at home private. However, she opened up about her post-baby diet in an Instagram Stories post on December 10.

“Snack that’s good for supporting optimal breast milk supply,” she wrote alongside a photo of hot coconut milk, dried mulberries and walnuts.

Kourtney also previously revealed that she ingested her “juicy placenta” after she gave birth.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“This is not an ad. Just wanted to share something I found super helpful for postpartum recovery,” she wrote alongside a photo of the encapsulated supplement in November. The reality star then shared a long list of benefits, which include higher iron levels, reduced postnatal bleeding and losing baby weight faster.

While Kourtney has said that her first three pregnancies were easy, she had a terrifying experience when she was rushed into emergency fetal surgery to save her son’s life in September.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” the California native said about the scary experience on September 6, sharing a snapshot of her husband holding her hand in the hospital. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”