Kardashian-Jenner’s 2023 Christmas Decoration [Photos]

The Kardashian-Jenner’s 2023 Christmas Decorations Are Merry and Bright! See Their Holiday Photos

The Kardashian-Jenner’s said goodbye to fall after Thanksgiving 2023 ​and some of the famous family members like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian decorated their homes for Christmas. The eldest sisters were the first ones to get in the holiday spirit and filled their houses with merry and bright decor.

Kim shared a clip of her winter wonderland driveway via Instagram Stories on November 26, 2023, as she was driving into her property. The SKIMS founder decorated her trees with white lights in an attempt to bring snow to sunny California.

Kourtney, on the other hand, brought back Elf on the Shelf for kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick – and even made an angel elf for newborn son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Keep scrolling to see the reality TV family’s 2023 Christmas decorations.