Kourtney Kardashian has been keeping a low profile since giving birth to her son Rocky in November, but she popped onto Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her post-baby diet on Sunday, December 10.

“Snack that’s good for supporting optimal breast milk supply,” Kourtney, 44, posted on her IG story, along with a photo of hot coconut milk, dried mulberries and walnuts.

The reality star and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their son on November 1. Rocky is the pair’s first child together. However, Kourtney shares three children – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 – with Scott Disick, while Travis has a son, Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

KourtneyKardash/Instagram

Kourtney has been open about her breastfeeding journey in past pregnancies. After Mason’s birth in December 2009, she admitted that she “loved” being able to bond with her newborn during that period of time.

“[I] love that it’s natural and what your body is made to do,” she shared. “[I] love the benefits for his body and mine. I find it to be such an amazing womanly thing.”

Before having her fourth child, the Hulu star seemed to be longing for that connection again. During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, she spent time with Khloé Kardashian’s then-newborn son, Tatum Thompson, and told him, “I wish I could breastfeed you!”

Khloé, 39, and Kourtney also had an honest conversation about breastfeeding after Khloé gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in 2018. The Good American creator struggled with producing milk and admitted that she felt “frustrated” when Kourtney would talk about her “beautiful” experience with breastfeeding.

“[Nursing] was not so easy,” Kourtney assured her sister. “There is pain involved. The latching, once I figured it out, then it was pretty easy, easier for me.”

Kourtney and Travis started trying to have a baby together less than a year after they started dating in 2020. They underwent several rounds of IVF but decided to stop the process in 2022 after the Lemme founder did not get pregnant. She wound up conceiving naturally on Valentine’s Day.

“It was an indescribable feeling,” she gushed to Vogue in October. “Shock, then super happy, fear sets in, worry. But I remembered then to have gratitude.”

In September, Kourtney revealed that she had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” and said that doctors saved Rocky’s life in the process. “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she admitted. “It was terrifying. And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant. I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”