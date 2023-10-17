Kourtney Kardashian on Ultrasound That ‘Saved’ Her Son’s Life

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the ultrasound that saved her and husband Travis Barker’s unborn son’s life after she was rushed into emergency fetal surgery last month.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” Kourtney, 44, explained in a conversation with Vogue, published on Tuesday, October 17. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

The mom of three revealed that she now fell into the category of a geriatric pregnancy and doctors added more restrictions than her previous pregnancies.

“That word is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious,” she continued. “The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions.”

Kourtney and Travis, 47, were photographed leaving a Los Angeles hospital on September 2, days after Travis left Blink-182’s European tour early due to an undisclosed family emergency. While many fans speculated that Travis rushed home from overseas due to the reality TV personality giving birth, Kourtney later revealed via Instagram that she had an emergency fetal surgery to save their unborn son’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kourtney wrote on September 6. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Getty Images

Kourt continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney — who shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — has been open with her pregnancies in the past and said the “caution” surrounding her fourth pregnancy made her fearful in the beginning.

“In the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear,” she said in an interview published on October 13.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum first announced her pregnancy on June 16, making the big reveal while her husband was on stage performing with his Blink-182 bandmates. Holding up a handwritten sign that said, “Travis I’m pregnant,” Kourtney jammed out in the crowd before an excited Travis jumped down into the audience to embrace his wife.

Kourtney and Travis first went public with their relationship in February 2021, and have been going strong ever since. After getting engaged in October of that year, the pair tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian wedding in May 2022.