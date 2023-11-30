Kourtney Kardashian is ingesting her “juicy placenta” after giving birth to her son Rocky earlier this month.

“This is not an ad. Just wanted to share something I found super helpful for postpartum recovery,” Kourtney, 44, wrote alongside a photo of the encapsulated supplement. The Hulu personality shared a long list of benefits including higher iron levels, reduced postnatal bleeding and losing baby weight faster.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians star has opted to eat her placenta. The reality TV veteran took viewers along as she hired a chef to cook a placenta dinner for her family as a prank on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in August 2013.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney gave birth to her first child, son Rocky Barker, with her husband, Travis Barker, at midnight on November 1. “Kourtney is so in love,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 16. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, conceived naturally after unsuccessfully undergoing fertility treatments. The Poosh founder was vocal about her three easy pregnancies in the past, however, in September, she had the scary experience of being rushed into emergency fetal surgery to save her son’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney reflected on the terrifying experience on September 6, sharing a photo of Travis holding her hand while in the hospital. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney thanked Travis for immediately flying home from his overseas Blink-182 concert to be by her side. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she shared, adding, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

After giving birth, Kourtney planned to “not leave the house for the first 40 days,” she told Vogue in October, so that she and her little one could become “super-connected.” Though this is her first baby with the rockstar, Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.