Kardashian, Jenner 2023 Christmas Celebration [Photos]

Getty

Inside the Kardashian-Jenners’ 2023 Christmas Celebration! See Photos of Their Party

News
Dec 25, 2023 9:53 am·
By
Picture

The Kardashian-Jenner family got festive for their Christmas celebration and shared moments of their gathering with their online followers. Kim Kardashian hosted the family’s annual Christmas Eve party at her house on Sunday, December 24, and the SKIMS founder turned her home into a Coca-Cola winter wonderland. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the brood dressed to the nines as they danced through the night before Christmas.

This was the family’s first event since the birth of Kourtney, 44, and husband Travis Barker’s son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. “Kourtney is so in love,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 16, weeks after their son’s birth. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

See photos of the growing family’s 2023 Christmas party!

Picture