Kim Kardashian celebrated older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday with a bikini photo from a recent family vacation and fans slammed the ​skims star for her picture choice.

Kim, 43, selected a pic from the family’s recent Caribbean holiday, featuring a body positive and proud post-partum Kourtney. However, some commenters quickly thought Kourtney would take issue with Kim’s choice.

“Now you know she’s not going to like this photo … lol it’s her bday Kim … lol,” a critic wrote in the comment section of Kim’s Thursday, April, 18, Instagram post.

The birthday girl, however defended the twinning black bikini photo where she posed alongside Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids … and the memories to last forever!” the Poosh founder, 45, replied. “And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and little baby boy.”

Kourtney shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. She gave birth to son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023 with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney, Kim, 43, Khloé, 39, and Kylie Jenner took their kids on an ultimate spring break trip to Turks & Caicos earlier this month.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The sisters posted a sea full of bikini photos on Instagram from their trip to paradise – including Kourtney, who referenced an iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” the Lemme founder wrote on April 7 while poking fun at Kim.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner replied, “Kourtney there are people that are dying ….”

Kourtney reshared the swimsuit moment via Instagram Stories and shared a positive message to her fellow postpartum momma followers.

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy, as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” the Hulu star wrote. “And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put us on to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for em too;) xoxo.”

Kourtney has taken fans inside her daily like as a mother of four and even gave a TMI moment after she returned from the Turks & Caicos getaway.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. Goodnight!” the reality star wrote via Instagram Stories on April 10 over a selfie.