Kourtney Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself breast pumping four months after she gave birth to son Rocky.

The Kardashians star, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, to share a series of photos she had taken recently. “That’s life,” she captioned the post, which included a photo that captured her using a breast pump while in black lingerie.

Other photos in the post included a selfie, a staircase covered in red roses, a photo of a car and a close up snapshot of Rocky’s hand clutched around her husband Travis Barker’s chain necklace.

Shortly after Kourtney shared the photo, several of her followers took to the comments section to praise her for sharing the breast pumping photo. “The pumping picture is the best one! Women are powerhouses,” one person commented. Another social media user added, “Love the real mum body.”

Despite welcoming Rocky on November 1, 2023, Kourtney and Travis, 48, have intentionally left their first child together out of the spotlight. However, they have featured the baby’s feet and hands in some of their social media posts.

Travis recently took to Instagram on March 2 to share a snapshot of his drumsticks placed on a stool in front of his drum set. The Blink-182 drummer appeared to be sitting at the set with Rocky in his lap, and his son’s tiny foot appeared in the bottom corner of the photo.

“Tour was over, we’d survived,” he captioned the post, which also included photos of the musician with his bandmates performing on stage.

Kourtney announced that she and Travis – who tied the knot in 2022 – were expecting their first child together in June 2023 by holding up a “Travis, I’m pregnant” sign at a Blink-182 concert. She then revealed that the baby was a boy one week later by posting footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party.

Following his birth, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kourtney was “so in love” with Rocky. The insider added that the couple wanted to “stay in a bubble” with him before introducing him to the world.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While not much is known about Rocky, Kourtney has clearly embraced being a mother of four. In February, she took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her simple routine for getting ready while breastfeeding.

“Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding — throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always,” Kourtney wrote over a mirror selfie. “Loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage T-shirts and Dickies. And anything super fast to throw on — less time away from my baby the better.”