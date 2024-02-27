Keeping it simple! Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at her no-frills routine for getting ready while she’s still breastfeeding her and Travis Barker’s son, Rocky Thirteen.

The Kardashians star, 44, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 27, to share a few mirror selfies showcasing her simple everyday look. She sported an all-black outfit with tall leather riding boots and a long tan trenchcoat. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s hair was damp and tucked into the back of her collar.

“Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding — throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always,” Kourtney wrote over the first selfie. “Loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage T-shirts and Dickies. And anything super fast to throw on — less time away from my baby the better.”

Moving on to her hair and makeup routine, Kourtney wrote over the second photo, “2 minute hair and makeup with a baby: dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss, hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol).”

Finally, Kourtney turned to the side to capture a baby playmat in the background. Pointing to the toy with an arrow, she wrote, “A good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine is everything … or dad’s arms.”

Kourtney and Travis, 48, welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023, after the mom of four underwent emergency fetal surgery one month earlier. A source exclusively told Life & Style weeks later that Kourtney was “so in love” with their son and wanted to “stay in a bubble” with him.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“She hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time and loves being back in it,” the source said. “[She’s] counting his little toes, kissing his tiny cheeks and just being in awe of him all day.”

While spending time with their baby boy, Kourtney has kept fans updated on her postpartum recovery. On November 30, 2023, she revealed that she ingested her “juicy placenta.”

“This is not an ad. Just wanted to share something I found super helpful for postpartum recovery,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kourtney also shared that she was getting back to the gym and easing into working out again.

“Doing the most important job in the world … being a mommy,” she shared alongside a video of herself walking on a treadmill in December 2023.

“Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods,” she continued. “Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself.”