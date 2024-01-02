Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations! How The Family Kicked Off 2024

Following a star-studded Christmas Eve party at Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas home, the Kardashian-Jenner family members rang in 2024 with separate celebrations. As usual, the Hulu stars documented their New Year’s Eve celebrations on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian held a low-key celebration after welcoming baby No. 4, her first with husband Travis Barker. It appeared she had a formal dinner for close family earlier in the night, showing off a beautifully set table that included the couple’s wedding china and party favors including hats and noisemakers.

Khloé Kardashian took daughter True and son Tatum Thompson to Deer Valley, Utah, for a New Year’s ski getaway, later sharing fun family photos from their trip. While her eldest child had a blast on the slopes, Khloé gave her youngest cuddles in a gorgeous location.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s New Year’s Eve celebrations!