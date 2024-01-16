Kourtney Kardashian is in the building! The Kardashians star made her first red carpet appearance at the 2023 Emmy Awards since giving birth to her son Rocky in November 2023.

The Hulu personality, 44, appeared on the red carpet alongside her husband, Travis Barker, who’s slated to perform at this year’s ceremony on Monday, January 15. The couple — who tied the knot in May 2022 — looked synchronously in love as their all-black looks were carefully coordinated. Kourtney mirrored her hubby in a sleek black tux; however, her neckline featured a deep V-cut to show off her famous curves.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 rocker, 48, accessorized his look with black sunglasses and a matching bow tie. If their outfits weren’t enough to prove their ongoing love for each other, in typical Kravis fashion — the pair shared some major PDA while in front of the cameras.

Fans were curious if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum would join the “All the Small Things” for the award show since the pair only welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023. Earlier in the day, Travis uploaded a photo from his Emmy’s dressing room as he prepped for his appearance.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together on November 1, 2023. Apart from Rocky, the Lemme founder shares kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis welcomed children Landon Barker and Alabama Barker during his relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney is so in love,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style shortly after Rocky’s birth. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”

Since giving birth, the eldest Kardashian sibling has been open with her postpartum journey with fans. Kourtney took fans with her inside the gym seven weeks after giving birth on December 20, 2023.

“Taking it easy, no rush to pressure mamas, your body is healing, it’s not a race,” she wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a video of her walking on the treadmill. While working out by her philosophy, Kourtney started out walking 30 minutes on the treadmill at a 3.0 speed and 12 inch incline.

Days later, she opened up about the inspiration behind her post-partum holiday look on December 26. “When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post that featured her wearing a black bodysuit, sheer black pantyhose and a floor-length fur coat.