Kourtney Kardashian is pulling out all of the stops to feel healthy and energized before kicking off Coachella weekend 1 with Camp Poosh.

The Hulu star, 43, shared a nighttime bedside photo via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 10, where she flashed her thumb up to the camera.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick. Goodnight!” the text ​read over the selfie.

Kourtney, who welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker in November 2023, recently got back from a spring break vacation to ​Turks and Caicos. While it’s back to business, the fun won’t stop as Kourt’s wellness brand Poosh is hosting another luxury camp at Coachella.

After drinking nature’s medicine, Kourtney woke up in Palm ​Desert estate, where the event was held. The massive backyard featured a lagoon area by the grass, while the poolside was decked out in donut-shaped inflatables and towels.

Kourtney, who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with former longtime partner Scott Disick, has been a supermom since giving birth to Rocky. During their family trip in Turks, the Lemme founder shared gorgeous bikini photos as she swam in the ocean. Kourtney poked fun at sister Kim Kardashian in the caption, writing, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone.” Momager Kris Jenner replied in the comment section with her eldest daughter’s iconic quote, “Kourtney there are people that are dying ….”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ​reshared the swimsuit photos via Instagram Stories and included a sweet message to the fellow postpartum mothers who follow her.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy, as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” Kourtney wrote. “And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put us on to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for em too;) xoxo.”

As for Kourtney drinking her own breastmilk, it shouldn’t come as a shock to fans as she’s openly ingested her own placenta. After Rocky’s birth, she shared photos of her placenta supplement capsules via Instagram Stories and shared the health benefits of consuming it.

Plus, fans will never forget when she made a fake placenta meal after giving birth to Reign during KUWTK season 8!