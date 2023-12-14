Those closest to Travis Kelce sure do seem to adore his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The girlfriend of the Kansas City Chief’s star’s manager Aaron Eanes even sent birthday wishes to the singer in a sweet Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 13.

Amanda Santa, 30, shared a group photo partying with Taylor, 34, and squad members Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, as well as Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes, after a girls’ night out in September. Underneath she wrote, “HBD queen,” along with a champagne bottle and hand heart sign emojis.

Courtesy of Amanda Santa/Instagram

Brittany, 28, and Amanda were in New York as the Jets played the Chiefs on the October 1 Sunday Night Football game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The night before, they got to mingle with Taylor’s starry friend set for the first time over dinner at an Italian eatery in the city.

Taylor attended the Chiefs versus Jets game the following night, where she got to watch Travis, 34, and his team win by a score of 23-20. Her appearance was much hyped by NBC, as she attended her first Chiefs game the week prior. The network even used her 2014 song “Welcome to New York” from her 1989 album in promos for the Jets game, along with shots of Travis adoringly gazing up at her in the stands when they played the Chicago Bears.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress got a jump on her birthday festivities with an intimate dinner out with friends Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, on Tuesday, December 12. The group headed to the private members club Zero Bond in New York City, as Taylor skipped out on TIME’s annual awards gala despite being named the magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year on December 6.

Taylor revealed her actual dating timeline with Travis for the first time in the cover story for the issue. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor explained, describing how the two-time Super Bowl champ shared with his “New Heights” podcast listeners how he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City Eras tour stop in July.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she added.

It doesn’t appear Travis will be able to spend Taylor’s birthday with her, as he has a mandatory practice in Kansas City ahead of the team traveling to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to play the New England Patriots on December 17.

However, Taylor and Travis got in the party spirit on December 10, attending a post-game Christmas party following the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. It was attended by a number of the player’s close pals, including childhood best friend Aric Jones, as well as quarterback Patrick.

In photos from the event shared by attendees, the couple cuddled up together for cozy snapshots. In one, Travis had his arm tightly around Taylor as she leaned into his chest, while in group snapshot, she leaned her head against his face while lovingly placing her hand on his left cheek.