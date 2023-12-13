Taylor Swift has one wish from her fans on her birthday and she doesn’t care how much she gets trolled over it, the singer shared in a Wednesday, December 13, post on X.

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu. Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including ‘Long Live,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Wildest Dreams’ at home!” Taylor, 34, began while using emojis after the titles of each song.

To coincide with her birthday, Taylor’s concert film dropped on numerous streaming services for rental, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, YouTube TV, Vudu, Xfinity and Google TV, although it will cost fans $19.89, which is not only the year of her birth but the title of her smash 2014 album. The film opened in theaters around the world on October 13 and has since gone on to gross over $250 million.

“PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!” the “Cruel Summer” songstress added, along with a birthday cake emoji.

One Swiftie shared they would be honoring her wish, writing in the comments, “Happy 34th Birthday Taylor! Thank you for being the best role model any fan could wish for and always giving so much to your fans. We do not deserve you! I’ll be celebrating watching The Era’s Tour at home with a big glass of wine. WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Another added, “Keep preaching the gospel of the emoji; their excessive use will never go out of style. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and joyous year ahead. May your day be as special and beautiful as you are,” as one Swiftie commented along with a photo attending an Eras tour stop, “No WE had the time of OUR lives fighting dragons with YOU! Happy Birthday Taylor. We love you always.”

One person made note of how the Pennsylvania native’s relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce made them a football lover. “I became a Kansas City Chiefs fan because of you. I’m obsessed with you and Travis,” they shared.

So far, Taylor hasn’t been seen with Travis on her big day but spent the night prior going out to an early birthday dinner at the private New York City club Zero Bond with pals Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Even though she was named TIME magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, she skipped the publication’s NYC gala on Tuesday, December 12, in favor of an intimate meal with friends.

In the interview for her cover story, Taylor revealed that she and Travis had been dating far longer than fans originally thought, after she made her first appearance at a September 24 Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium where she was seen cheering on the two-time Super Bowl champ.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor explained, referring to how the NFL great revealed he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City Eras tour stop in July.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she added.