Clare Crawley had a powerful message for Nick Viall after he dissed her on his podcast. The Bachelor Nation alum are embroiled in a feud following the Tuesday, May 7, episode of “The Viall Files.”

Nick, 43, brought up Clare’s name while discussing The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on the podcast with wife Natalie Joy. “I also heard from some friends of ours who are close to the source that filming with [Maria] was close to filming with Clare Crawley,” Nick claimed. “[Clare was] famously the only Bachelorette who quit a week into filming, which kind of tracks. I mean, Maria quit even before filming started.” Maria was originally chosen to be the lead for season 21 of The Bachelorette but dropped out after accepting the role.

Shortly after the podcast episode dropped, Clare, 43, posted a quote to her Instagram Story that was an apparent response to what Nick said. “To the women perceived as ‘aggressive,’ continue to be assertive,” the message said. “To the women perceived as ‘bossy,’ continue leading. To the women perceived as ‘too much,’ continue taking up space. To the women perceived as ‘awkward,’ continue to ask hard questions. To the women: be yourself.”

Later, she also shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with someone who applauded her for posting the quote. The other person wrote, “GET IT! The convos around women, especially former Bachelorettes, being “too” much of anything are a lot. Too emotional, too difficult, too indecisive, etc. Nick making money [off] making it hard for women to not get people in their comments.”

In her response, Clare said, “Tale as old as time. If standing up for yourself, having certain boundaries, and not letting people take advantage of you is considering being difficult … then I don’t know what to say lol. I can only pray these people raise a child that is capable of being difficult for others in order to stay true to themselves.

Nick and Natalie, 25, welcomed their daughter, River, in February and got married on April 27. Clare is also a new mom to a little girl, as she welcomed her first baby with husband Ryan Dawkins via surrogate in January.

Clare served as the lead on The Bachelorette during season 16 in 2020. Less than two weeks into filming, she got engaged to contestant Dale Moss and left the show with him. Tayshia Adams stepped in as her replacement for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Maria, 29, recently opened up about why she decided to back out of her own Bachelorette gig. “When everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I took a second. I’m like, ‘Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?’ It took me realizing that it’s just not my time [and] I was like, “Respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.”