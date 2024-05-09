Emma Stone had nothing but kind words to say about Joe Alwyn, despite her close friendship with his ex Taylor Swift. The actress stars in the upcoming film Kinds of Kindness with Joe and praised him in press production notes for the movie.

“I love Joe,” Emma, 35, gushed. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.” The stars previously worked together on The Favourite, which came out in 2018.

Emma and Taylor, 34, have been friends since 2008. In December 2023, the pop star attended a screening for Emma’s movie Poor Things in New York City. She also excitedly cheered for the Easy A star when she won a Golden Globe for her role in the film the following month.

However, Emma seems to be remaining on neutral ground when it comes to Taylor and Joe’s split. The exes dated for more than six years before ending their relationship at the beginning of 2023. While Taylor has never publicly discussed the breakup, she did subtly throw some shade at her ex by admitting she regrets living such a private life during the years they were together.

“Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back,” the singer told Time magazine in December 2023. “I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”

Joe, 33, is also speculated to be the subject of many of Taylor’s songs, including a few that seem to be about the split. In 2023, Taylor dropped the track “You’re Losing Me,” which included lyrics like, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it,” as well as, “I wouldn’t marry me either,” and, “I can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start anymore for you.”

In April, the Grammy winner released her first post-breakup album, although the majority of the songs appear to be about Matty Healy, whom she briefly dated following her split from the Conversations With Friends star. Still, tracks like “So Long London,” “The Prophecy,” and “The Black Dog” are all speculated to have been inspired by Joe. Other songs, including “Guilty as Sin?” and “Fresh Out the Slammer,” feature Taylor singing about fantasizing over someone else while in a committed relationship.

While Joe has not publicly reacted to the album, Matty, 35, broke his silence on April 24. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he admitted. “I’m sure it’s good.”