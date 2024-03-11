Emma Stone seemingly gave her longtime bestie Taylor Swift a shout out while accepting the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. While thanking her daughter, Louise, in her speech, the two-time Oscar winner referenced the title of Taylor’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”

“I know I have to wrap up but I really just want to thank my family,” Emma, 35, said. “My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave [McCary]. I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

“Bigger Than the Whole Sky” is a song on the 3am Edition of Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights. Fans went wild after making the connection, as Emma and Taylor, 34, have been friends for years. The ladies were first seen hanging out together at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards.

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18,” Emma confirmed in a June 2023 interview. The A-listers have always been supportive of one another’s careers. Emma attended Taylor’s Eras tour in March 2023, while Taylor went to the premiere of Poor Things nine months later. The Grammy winner was also seen cheering excitedly at the Golden Globes in January when her BFF won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The La La Land star was asked about Taylor’s excited reaction to her Globes win after the event. “What an a–hole, am I right?” she joked. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there. But what an a–hole.”

Getty

Even though Emma was clearly being sarcastic with her “a–hole” remark, she received backlash from Swifties after the quip. “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” she said in February. “Because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context. What a dope [points to herself].”

When Taylor released the Taylor’s Version of her 2010 album Speak Now in July 2023, she included six never-before-heard songs “from the vault,” including one track that fans think was inspired by Emma. The song is called “When Emma Falls in Love” and was originally written during the early days of the pair’s friendship.

However, Emma played coy when asked whether she was the Emma referenced in the song. “You would have to ask [Taylor],” she said in December 2023. The “Karma” singer has not addressed the speculation.