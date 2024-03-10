Oopsie! Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she received the prestigious Best Actress award at the 2024 Academy Awards for her lead role in Poor Things.

After the A-lister gracefully accepted the trophy, she turned her back to the camera to show fans that the zipper on the back of her dress busted open. “My dress is broken,” Emma, 35, told the audience, who burst out in laughter. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’”

Emma got serious after she joked about her fashion mishap and shouted out the cast and crew of Poor Things.

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot — that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it,” she continued. “And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Getty

After exiting the stage, there were multiple seamstresses on hand waiting to sew the Crazy Stupid Love star back into her dress.

The LaLa Land actress beat out fellow nominees Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro). Poor Things was the second-highest nominated film at the award show with 11 nods, slowly creeping behind Oppenheimer, which was nominated for 13. Mark Ruffalo was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and director Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director. Poor Things was also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Editing and Best Costume Designer.

Emma wore a pearl of the sea mint colored Louis Vuitton gown at the 96th Oscars and paired the look with a 30-carat yellow diamond necklace from the luxury brand.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” the Easy A actress told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. “They said that this fabric is shells.”

The Oscars was a big night for Emma, who first took home the award for Best Actress in 2017 for her role in LaLa Land.

“I’m so grateful to have been involved in this film and thank you for your faith and your patience and such a wonderful experience. And Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure,” she said in her heartfelt acceptance speech. “To our whole crew, everyone that put their heart and souls into this film, I – I’m going to find you all individually, and I’m going to thank you. Along with my friends, who I love so much. I’m going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling reenters my body. I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do. And this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I’m so grateful for that. So thank you so much. Thank you.”