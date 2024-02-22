Emma Stone now knows not to make jokes about her good friend Taylor Swift after she faced backlash for calling the “Cruel Summer” singer an “a–hole.”

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again … because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” Emma, 35, told Variety about the situation in an interview published on Wednesday, February 21. “What a dope.”

Emma previously shocked fans when she made a humorous comment about Taylor, 34, backstage at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. While talking to press, the Poor Things actress was asked about Taylor’s support when she stood up to applaud Emma as she made her way to the stage to accept the Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award.

“What an a–hole, am I right?” she said about Taylor before walking away from the microphone.

However, she quickly made her way back to the center of the stage to clarify that she and the “Long Live” singer are good friends. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there,” she explained. “She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an a–hole.”

Despite being friends for nearly two decades, Emma and Taylor have kept most details about their relationship out of the spotlight. However, the women have been known to subtly show support for each other over the years.

While Taylor has attended a handful of Emma’s movie premieres, the Easy A actress has also made sure to go to several of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s concerts. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” Emma told Vanity Fair about how she managed to score tickets to the Eras Tour in March 2023. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

Emma continued to gush about Taylor’s stage presence and said she “blows [her] mind.” She added, “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Not only do Emma and Taylor clearly have a strong bond, but many fans believe the Cruella actress inspired her song “When Emma Falls In Love.” The track was originally written for Taylor’s 2010 album, Speak Now, though wasn’t released until July 2023 when it was featured as a vault track on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

While Emma has acknowledged the speculation, she made it clear that Taylor will have to be the person to confirm if the song is about her. “You would have to ask her,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her longtime friend in December 2023.