Travis Kelce jerseys at the Eras tour are officially Taylor Swift-approved! The pop star made a family of fans’ day when she “liked” a post about their outfits for her concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Laura Elizabeth Luther took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 20, to share a highlight reel from her family’s night out at one of Taylor’s shows in Melbourne over the weekend. While many fans choose to attend the concerts dressed as their favorite “era,” her family decided to rep “the guy on the Chiefs” by showing up in sparkly red and gold jerseys featuring Travis’ number, 87.

“@killatrav wasn’t in attendance but he was in spirit y’all,” the fan wrote in the caption.

Hours later, Luther shared a surprising update: Taylor, 34, had “liked” her original post. She shared a screenshot of the notification in another video.

“At 5:38pm my phone read, ‘@taylorswift liked your reel.’ Y’all … @killatrav jerseys for the win,” Luther wrote.

Many fans in the comments of the original video celebrated the family’s win and tagged Travis, 34, hoping that he would give the post another “like.”

“Taylor Swift liked!!!!! Omggg you guys hands down have the BEST outfit,” one fellow Swiftie commented.

Taylor returned to the international leg of her tour in early February with a set of shows in Tokyo. After flying back to Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 — with an impressive lack of jet lag, by the way — Taylor took off again for Melbourne. She then headed to Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, February 18, for another set of shows that will begin on Friday, February 23.

Though Travis missed her performances in Melbourne, many fans have speculated that Taylor’s boyfriend will be present at one or all of her Sydney shows. He teased on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce on February 14 that he would likely “venture to an island real soon,” adding that he would be missing the next episode.

Travis’ attendance at the concerts is now looking even more likely after TMZ reported on Wednesday, February 21, that the tight end was already en route to Australia via Taylor’s private jet. A source told the publication that he traveled from Las Vegas, where he played a quick round of golf on February 20, to Hawaii for a quick pit stop. His jet then reportedly took off for Australia, where he’s expected to land on Thursday, February 22.

It’s unclear if Travis will continue to travel with Taylor amid his break from football. However, his dad, Ed Kelce, teased that the NFL star was also interested in Taylor’s next destination — Singapore.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, ‘Are you going to take off for Sydney?’ And he seemed keen,” Ed, 72, told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”