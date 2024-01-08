Emma Stone had a hilarious response when she was asked about her friend Taylor Swift’s support during the Golden Globes.

After Emma, 35, took home the Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for her role in Poor Things on Sunday, January 7, Taylor, 34, quickly stood up to applaud the winner as she made her way to the stage. The La La Land actress was later asked how she felt about Taylor’s support while doing an interview backstage with press.

“What an a–hole, am I right?” Emma said before she walked away from the microphone.

However, she quickly walked back to make it clear that the comment was a joke. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there,” she continued. “She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an a–hole.”

While Emma took home an award, the “Enchanted” singer’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie lost to Barbie in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Not only did Taylor and her friend Keleigh Teller give Emma a standing ovation, but fellow nominee Jennifer Lawrence also enthusiastically stood up to cheer for the Arizona native.

Taylor and Emma have been friends for nearly two decades, though the women haven’t shared many details about their friendship publicly. However, the Easy A actress has never shied away from gushing about Taylor as a performer.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” Emma previously told Vanity Fair about attending the Eras Tour in March 2023. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

She went on to state that Taylor “blows [her] mind” as a performer. “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

Not only does Emma love seeing Taylor perform, but fans have speculated that the Cruella actress inspired the song “When Emma Falls In Love.” The song was originally written for Taylor’s 2010 album, Speak Now, though didn’t make the final cut. However, fans were finally able to hear the track when Taylor included it on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July 2023.

Emma was asked about the rumors in December 2023, though neither confirmed nor denied if she inspired the song. “You would have to ask her,” she told Entertainment Tonight about Taylor at the time.

In the song, Taylor sings about how her friend named Emma who has fallen in love and describes how she tends to act in the beginning of relationships.

“When Emma falls in love, she paces the floor. Closes the blinds and locks the door,” the Pennsylvania native sings in the opening of the show. “When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom. Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong.”