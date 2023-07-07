Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet With ‘Speak Now’: Clues in 6 New Songs

Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet With ‘Speak Now: Taylor’s Version’: Easter Eggs in Her 6 New Songs

This night is sparkling. Taylor Swift broke the internet with her release of her rerecorded third studio album, Speak Now. The album – which was first announced during night one of her “Eras Tour” stop in Nashville in May – includes six songs from the vault.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk),” Taylor, 33, shared via Instagram at the time. “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

Fans and celebrities alike have been on the edge of their seats awaiting the arrival of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), including some of Taylor’s famous exes.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” Taylor Lautner – who dated to “Enchanted” songstress in 2009 – told TODAY.com on May 16. “Praying for John,” he added, referring to another of Taylor’s ex-boyfriends, John Mayer, who has reportedly been the subject of some of Taylor’s heartbreaking ballads.

Following the Twilight star’s comments – as well as Swifties’ onslaught of hate towards Jake Gyllenhaal after the 2021 release of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor took to the stage to ask her loyal fans to be kind to her former flames ahead of the album’s release.

“I get to stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch some of the most beautiful things happen,” she told the crowd at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium last month. “I see so many beautiful interactions happen, and I hear so many stories about friends that were made at these shows. I watch it happen, and it’s the most unbelievable thing to watch.”

She continued, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. … I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

While Taylor didn’t name names, her gentle scolding came ahead of her performance of “Dear John,” which is widely believed to be about her relationship with the “Gravity” singer.

Keep scrolling for all the clues hidden in the lyrics of each of Taylor’s new songs.