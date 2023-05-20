All jokes aside. Twilight star and Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, joked that he is “praying” for John Mayer following the “Enchanted” singer’s announcement surrounding Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” Taylor, 31, told TODAY.com on Tuesday, May 16. “Praying for John.”

The actor later clarified that his comment might not have been “the wisest thing to say.”

“I was definitely joking, but clearly it’s taken off,” he said the following day on The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM.

Lautner’s wife – also named Taylor Lautner (née Dome) – jumped in on the fun, when she shared a hilarious video of the Abduction actor via TikTok.

“#PrayforJohn,” her caption read as Lautner slowly entered the frame in a white hotel rob and got down on his knees in a praying position. Swift’s “Dear John” – widely believed to be about her relationship with the “Neon” singer – played in the background.

“She’s like, ‘That’s gonna trigger the Swifties, or I mean, they were supportive of it,’” Lautner said of his wife on Wednesday’s radio show. “I personally think John is a very talented musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album.”

The actor – who dated Swift, 33, in 2009 after meeting on the set of their film, Valentine’s Day – later took to social media to share a hilarious video

The Pennsylvania native previously opened up about using the song as an apology, rather than her past breakup records.

“Up until now, I haven’t really felt like I really needed to apologize to someone,” she told Yahoo! Music in 2010. “It’s just necessary.”

Following her split from Lautner, Taylor moved on with the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” artist. While the pair only dated from December 2009 until February 2010, Taylor seemingly wrote one of her most bitter songs ever about their relationship.

Although she has never confirmed whom the song is about, John previously claimed the lyrics made him “feel terrible.”

“Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do,” he told Rolling Stone in 2012. “I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

The Midnights artist announced while on stage in Nashville during her “Eras Tour” stop, that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be released on July 7 and will include six previously unreleased songs from the vault.