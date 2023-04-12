Maybe time really doesn’t heal all wounds! John Mayer opened up about his 2013 song “Paper Doll,” which is widely speculated to be written about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“I wonder if people don’t like it because it sounds a little pissed off. I don’t like ‘pissed off’ as a song. I think it was more hurt,” the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner, 45, shared during his John Mayer Solo live show, according to clips shared on TikTok by fans. “Is there something about it that’s a little bitchy? I try not to give bitchiness in the song, and that happens sometimes. I guess I don’t do it very well, sarcastic bitch.”

For years, fans have speculated that “Paper Doll” is John’s response to Taylor’s 2010 song “Dear John,” which is seemingly about their past relationship. However, neither singer has revealed who their tracks are really about.

John and Taylor were romantically linked from November 2009 to February 2010, after they collaborated together on his song “Half of My Heart.” After their split, fans of the “Mean” songstress were quick to read her Speak Now album song lyrics and assume sone of the songs were about John, including the one that has his name in the title.

“There are things that were little nuances of the relationship, little hints,” Taylor apparently said about “Dear John” upon its release. “Everyone will know, so I don’t really have to send out emails on this one.”

Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

After the song’s popularity started to rise, the “Why Georgia” singer clapped back.

“I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down,” John told Rolling Stone in June 2012 about the lyrics. “I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

He added, “I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting. I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bulls–t.”

While Taylor has never spoken publicly about any bad blood between them, John was quick to slam her fans years later, following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021.

At the time, the Connecticut native had received an apparent Instagram message from a fan that read, “F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something.”

“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” the singer wrote back, according to now-viral TikTok videos of the alleged interaction. “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

After the Taylor fan apologized, John apparently said, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it? It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”