Dropping clues? Fans are convinced Taylor Swift’s 2023 Grammy Awards outfit hinted that her next album will be Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor, 33, wore a two-piece blue gown by Roberto Cavalli that felt very on theme for her Midnights album while walking the Grammys‘ red carpet on Sunday, February 5. However, her large earnings designed by Lorraine Schwartz featured purple gemstones, which created fan chatter that Speak Now would be the next album that she would rerecord as “Taylor’s Version.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Taylor Swift’s dress for the #GRAMMYs was designed by Roberto Cavalli, responsible for the ‘Speak Now World Tour’ dress. OMG GUYS IT’S COMING!!!!!!” one Twitter user hypothesized, pointing out another possible clue.

“These earrings are so giving Speak Now and 1989 colors,” a separate user wrote to which another hopeful fan added, “Manifesting Taylor Swift announcing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during her Grammys speech.”

The “Snow on the Beach” singer’s latest red carpet look isn’t the only thing that tipped off Swifties. On her 33rd birthday on December 13, Taylor changed the artwork for the songs she owns on Spotify to show a clip of falling confetti. Fans immediately connected the confetti to Speak Now’s “Long Live.” Then, in a photo of her birthday party, her AMA for Favorite Album Country for Speak Now could be seen. These small hints would be no accident on Taylor’s end.

“I try to do Easter eggs in like, first round is stuff they can see that predicts what will happen in a couple of months,” the “Maroon” singer shared with CapitalFM in May 2019. “There’s also, like, second-tier Easter eggs which will be revealed upon the album. Then, there [are] third tier Easter eggs which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs, which will be shown on the tour. Basically, when new music comes out, they’ll realize there are dozens of lyrical references and symbolic references.”

The “All Too Well” artist uses all outlets to leave little clues for fans, but she especially loves dropping hints using her music videos.

“[The fans] make it so fun to make a music video. Like, when we’re planning a music video and I know that it’ll be really fun for them if we create a scavenger hunt throughout the video,” the “Blank Space” songstress continued. “For me, that’s more fun than when I used to make videos and I didn’t try to plant clues. I love this!”

Taylor continued, “It’s all bred from the fact that they’ve let me know over the years that they really are looking for every single detail. If they weren’t interested in the details, then I wouldn’t have fun putting them in the video.”