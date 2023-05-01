Looking Like Royalty! Ice Spice Makes Her Met Gala Debut: See Red Carpet Photos

Ice Spice channeled royalty as she made her red carpet debut at the 2023 Met Gala.

The “Boys a Liar Pt. 2” rapper wore a Balmai, floor-length, all-white gown that hugged her body. The dress incorporated slits down the sides that followed her curves and a long, dramatic train.

In the past, the up-and-coming rapper — whose real name is Isis Gaton — opened up about her style and admitted to wearing “cheap s—t.” However, she’s stayed strong in the fact that it doesn’t matter what she wears, along as she does it with confidence.

“Once I brought it back to the real me and my roots, and I put my Jordans back on, and I just wore my natural hair, and I was just really being authentic to myself, that’s when my views started going up again,” she told The Cut in February 2023. “I was like, ‘Let me just be me.’”

She added that she felt stylists don’t “match your energy,” but instead “try to make you a new person.”

This year has proven to be a big one for the Bronx native after her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” went viral on TikTok and only continued to ignite after Drake shared the song on his Sirius XM Channel, Sound 42 radio.

Champagne Papi isn’t the only celebrity to cosign Ice Spice’s immense popularity, Lil Nas X first dressed up as the rapper for Halloween, making sure to include the songstresses’ iconic, signature curly hair.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is also a big fan of the New York artist. The eldest daughter of the Skims founder went viral on TikTok after she shared a drawing she drew of the “Bikini Bottom” artist.

“That was so cute,” Ice Spice later praised the drawing to E! News.

A month later, Ice hung out with North and her mom at their California mansion for a playdate and created their own TikTok together. In the post, the pair danced to a remixed version of “In Ma Mood,” with the rap star looking flawless in an all-pink outfit.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Ice Spice at the 2023 Met Gala.