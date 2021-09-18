It’s true: Lil Nas X (a.k.a. Montero Hill) is one of the most famous people in the world right now — and fans are dying to know as much as they can about him amid the release of his debut album, Montero, in September 2021. Considering his massive success, supporters are wondering how much money the Georgia native is worth.

The 22-year-old has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did the viral performer amass so much cash in so little time? Here’s a breakdown.

Nas X Already Has a Successful Music Career With Only 1 Album Out

The internet personality didn’t start dabbling in music until 2018. Nas X purchased the beat for what became his iconic debut single, “Old Town Road,” for $30 from a Dutch producer named YoungKio. The producer originally posted the song for sale to an online outlet that provides producers with substantial royalties.

Nas X recorded the original track in Atlanta near his home — and the song quickly went viral on TikTok. The song, both the original and the famous Billy Ray Cyrus remix, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1. It now has a diamond certification, meaning it has gone platinum 14 times.

In 2020, the singer was the most-nominated male artist at the Grammys. He took home accolades for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo Performance. He also won two MTV Video Music Awards and a CMA Award that year.

In 2021, Nas X hit it big with his track “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is a triple platinum single. He also released “Industry Baby,” a song off his debut album, Montero, to major acclaim. The track has peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. So far in 2021, Nas X has won three VMAs for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”: Video of the Year, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Nas X Has Unparalleled Social Media Influence

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The musician actually got his start on social media before he jumped into the music game. Nas X now has an incredible following of 10.5 million on Instagram and another 7 million on Twitter, so his major reach allows for him to partner with brands for paid ad posts. He also has an additional 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Nas X Owns Property

In March 2021, the A-lister purchased a $2.4 million home in Sherman Oaks, California.