After a fun-filled trip to Japan with her mom Kim Kardashian, North West‘s TikTok account had been packed with amazing vacation content. But it all seemed to vanish on Thursday, April 6, when the account appeared to be deactivated and a nearly blank screen for @kimandnorth on TikTok read, “Couldn’t find this account.” The popular landing page for the young reality star was down for about an hour and a half, Life & Style observed, before being reactivated.

North, 9, has been prolific when it comes to posting to the social media site. She initially got in trouble in December 2021 for giving a live TikTok tour of her home, including surprising Kim, 42, in her bedroom. The SKIMS founder took a more active role in overseeing her daughter’s account, turning it into Kim and North, as well as making it legit, since children under 13 aren’t allowed to have their own TikTok accounts.

Kim and daughters North and Chicago West, 5, Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick and more friends joined along on the recent trip to Tokyo, where they explored the city. The group visited a hedgehog cafe where they played with the cute critters, a Hello Kitty playland and hit up an indoor go-kart track. North posted numerous TikTok videos showing off the fun they were having, but some of the trip came under scrutiny.

North carried around $4,000 worth of purses during the trip, including a nearly $2,000 sparkling Prada handbag, an $895 pink Hello Kitty clutch and a milk carton-shaped crossbody purse that originally sold for $1,200.

While Kim has been indulgent of North’s constant presence on TikTok, her ex-husband, Kanye West, has been very vocal about how he thinks their first-born child is still way too young to be showing off her private life online.

During a January 2022 interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, the “Stronger” rapper said he’d brought up the issue to Kim before but nothing changed. “Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” he said.

The following month Kanye brought up the topic again. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he wrote in all caps in a February 4, 2022, Instagram post, which was later deleted.

Kim responded to Kanye’s Instagram post the same day with one of her own, saying how much North loved TikTok and that she wouldn’t deprive her daughter of a beloved creative outlet.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she began. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kim added. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022.