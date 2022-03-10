North West, mom Kim Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick wore makeup, including dark lipstick, while lip-synching to Machine Gun Kelly‘s “Emo Girl” on TikTok.

“I fell in love with an emo girl, I’m in love with an emo girl, I fell in love with an emo girl, all I want is an emo girl,” the ladies mouthed to the tune in the clip, posted on Wednesday, March 9.

The video comes just weeks after North’s dad, Kanye West, called out his estranged wife, 41, for letting their eldest daughter, 8, use the social media platform.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW. WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he asked his followers via Instagram in February. The rapper, 44, posted a screenshot of North from one of her TikTok videos and tagged Kim in the shot.

Kanye previously called out his ex for letting their young daughter on the app. During an interview with Hollywood Unlock’s Jason Lee, he said, “Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children. And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

In November, the mother-daughter duo launched the joint TikTok account @kimandnorth. In a rare comment shared via her Instagram Story, the Skims founder replied to the “Stronger” artist’s allegations.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Back in 2018, Kim revealed North is just as obsessed with makeup as she is. “I feel like my parents were a little bit more strict on me wearing makeup at that age,” the KKW Beauty mogul told Entertainment Tonight. “I had more play makeup that didn’t really work. So as long as we keep everything clean and don’t make too much of a mess on things, I’m fine with her expressing herself and having fun with it. It’s not like we are going out and she wants a full face of makeup. It is just at home and playing.”

In fact, North played with her mama’s makeup so much that she even wrecked it. Oops!

“I actually had to put her on our PR list and get her own set of makeup this time, because she destroys all of mine when she sees it, and then I can’t use it myself,” Kim laughed. “So, she definitely loves makeup. If she loves it enough, she can definitely take it over, whatever she wants to do [when] she is old enough, she can do.”