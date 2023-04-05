Bringing the bling to Japan! Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West carted $4,000 worth of purses while visiting Tokyo with her mom and sister Chicago West.

“Hedgehog Cafe,” the SKKN founder, 42, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, April 4, which featured a group shot of her posing next to North, 9, who showed off her pink and purple braids, pink sunglasses and a sparkling Prada handbag, which is worth $1,950, according to Prada’s website.

One day prior, the famous kiddo posed with her mom and 5-year-old sister, with the entire girl group matching in pink outfits.

“Sanrio style,” Kim wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 3, featuring a photo of her and her two daughters posing for the camera. The reality TV star rocked an all-pink fuzzy coat and matching purse with gray sweatpants, whereas her 9-year-old kiddo posed next to her mom, wearing a pink T-shirt and matching pants while carrying two purses: a pink Hello Kitty clutch bag that costs $895, per Page Six, and a milk carton-shaped crossbody purse that originally sold for $1,200, according to the outlet.

In addition to North and Chicago, Kim also shares sons Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

This definitely wasn’t the first time that North has shown off her extensive collection of designer purses. In July 2022, she and Chicago were spotted at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall with Kim holding their own Balenciaga Hourglass Small Crocodile-Embossed Top-Handle Bag purses, which retailed for $2,950 at the time.

Previously, the budding social media star gave her and Kim’s TikTok followers a glimpse at her handbag collection in her bedroom, which consisted of a glittering pizza purse and a rainbow-colored gummy bear with a chain strap. North also didn’t hesitate to show off her all-pink bedroom and stylish decor fit for a young queen.

It’s no secret that the Kardashian girls’ wardrobe costs a pretty penny. In September 2016, a source exclusively told Life & Style that North’s wardrobe alone “is worth about $1 million.”

“She has Hermès handbags and her own jewel-encrusted Balmain dress, designer shoes and even a snakeskin clutch,” the insider added at the time.

Aside from clothes and accessories, North even has her own glam team just like her famous mom and aunts, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

“North has a wardrobe stylist, hairstylist and manicurist to doll her up every day,” the source continued. “North is one of the most photographed children in the world. She loves having her hair and nails done, so it also keeps her happy.”