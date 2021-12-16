Moved on? North West showed off her purse collection in a new TikTok video just three days after going live on the platform without permission.

In the now-deleted video, North, 8, scanned over her colorful array of handbags, adding the sparkle filter to the video for some pizzazz. Of all her purses, some of the most unique included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored teddy bear with a chain strap.

The post came right on the heels of North’s TikTok Live from Monday, December 13, when she gave a house tour of mom Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas pad on their joint account.

“Let’s give a house tour,” the kiddo was heard saying in the background as her camera panned over her all-pink bedroom and stylish decor. The clip also included Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest son, Reign Disick, who was heard eagerly yelling, “TikTok live, live, live, chicken fry, live!” He then, however, quickly realized the mistake and said, “Not allowed to be live!”

Toward the end of the video, North giggled as she told Kim, 41, that she was recording live. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then lightly scolded her daughter while lying in her large white bed. “No, stop! You’re not allowed to,” later asking if her daughter was “really live” before North ended the tour.

Although North didn’t intend to cause any trouble, even her cousin Mason Disick brought up how risky a Live video can be. He texted his aunt Kim about the incident, recalling his remorse for when he went live on Instagram one year ago and revealed details about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship at the time.

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason, 12, texted Kim, who shared the message to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 14. “I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said.”

Kim called her nephew a “helpful king” in her shared snap, as Mason added “Just in case for safety” to his full message.

The KKW Beauty founder thanked Mason for his concern for North and encouraged him to “talk to her about it” the next time he visits them.