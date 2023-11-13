Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could already be approaching the next step in their relationship — at least, that’s what Hilarie Burton Morgan thinks. The One Tree Hill star predicted a spring 2024 engagement for the couple.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” Hilarie, 41, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, November 12.

The Rural Diaries author’s tweet came in response to a viral video shared by fan account Taylor Swift Updates. In the clip, Travis, 34, watched from the VIP tent at Estadio Mâs Monumenta stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Taylor, 33, closed out the show with her hit song “Karma” on November 11. The video captured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s reaction as the pop star changed a lyric to shout him out.

“Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang, which prompted Travis to flash a huge grin and cover his face with his hands as the crowd screamed. Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, stood next to Travis and patted him on the arm excitedly when he heard the lyric change.

A fan responded to Hilarie’s tweet by pointing out that Taylor has never changed a lyric for a boyfriend before, and the actress further shared her opinion on the romance.

“Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work,” Hilarie added before referencing another viral concert moment where Taylor ran off stage after the show to kiss and hug Travis, who was waiting for her on the sidelines. “This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs off stage?!?!”

Gotham/GC Images

Hilarie also compared Travis to her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whom she married in 2019 after 10 years of dating. “Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win.”

Jeffrey, 57, also weighed in on the relationship, which seemingly began after Travis attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras tour stop in Kansas City in July.

“I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship! And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them,” the Walking Dead star wrote. “Happy for both of em. I know that feeling they have right now… I’ve had it for 15 years, and it’s a good one.”

Taylor and Travis went public with their romance on September 24 when the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker showed up to support her boyfriend at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium. The couple seem to be getting serious, as a source exclusively told Life & Style in October that Travis “said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”

“They’re already making plans for the future,” the insider revealed. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”