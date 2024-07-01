Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hit Dublin Bar With Stevie Nicks

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce hit up a Dublin, Ireland, bar with Stevie Nicks after the “Karma” singer gave the icon a major shout-out during her final show in the country on Sunday, June 30.

“Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night. Special to also welcome Superbowl [sic] champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore,” the famed Hacienda Bar wrote on their Facebook page on Monday, July 1.

The pub explained why they didn’t document the night with pictures, adding, “It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night, we did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

Earlier in the evening, Taylor, 34, surprised fans by announcing that Stevie, 76, was in the house at Aviva Stadium.

Before performing The Tortured Poets Department‘s “Clara Bow” for the first time, the Pennsylvania native told the audience, “I’ve never played this song live at all and the reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here, who is watching the show and has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we do. She paved the way for us.”

“She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Taylor continued. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.” The crowd roared with the applause after hearing that the Fleetwood Mac legend was present.

Taylor references Stevie’s name in “Clara Bow” when she sings, “You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips.”

The 14-time Grammy winner seemed to get a major surprise of her own when Travis, 34, appeared in the VIP tent midway through the show.

While performing “August,” Taylor looked in the direction of the tent and lit up with a huge smile, seeming so excited to see the Kansas City Chiefs star watching her. One day prior, he was in Calabasas, California, for teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s wedding to JoJo O’Conner on June 29. A fan took a video of Travis waving at Taylor with both hands after she noticed him.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress wasn’t the only one to seem thrilled by Travis’ presence. Actress Julia Roberts was seen rubbing the NFL star’s chest and shoulders while appearing to say to him, “I’m so happy for you guys,” as he let out a hearty laugh.

Julia, 56, has been a longtime Swiftie, even walking the stage as ​a celebrity guest of the singer while she performed “Style” during an August 2015 show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dublin was the third city where Travis attended an Eras tour show during Taylor’s European leg. He was at her May 12 concert in Paris, France, on the “Fortnight” singer’s third and final show in the City of Light. He was joined in the audience by Taylor’s BFF Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

The three-time Super Bowl champ then attended all three of Taylor’s shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23. On the final night, Travis thrilled fans by joining his girlfriend on stage as part of her dancing team for ​the interlude before “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during her TTPD set.