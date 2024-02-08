Brittany Mahomes has faced her fair share of online hate. The NFL wife clapped back at trolls after being named a 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie.

“I’m here to tell you [that] people will dislike you, people will love you. Don’t let any of that define you,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 8. “KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

Brittany’s word came just hours after her big news was announced with a series of bikini shots on the beach in Belize.

“Brittany Mahomes will officially be gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue as a 2024 ROOKIE!” a joint post from the former soccer player and SI read. “The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she told the outlet. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

Brittany continued, “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

The Texas native – who shares daughter Sterling and son Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III with husband Patrick Mahomes – is hardly a stranger to online trolls however, and often finds herself clapping back at criticism.

“Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here,” Brittany announced via her Instagram Story on December 19, 2023, amid her new friendship with Taylor Swift. “Waaaay more than normal.”

She continued, “I’m not sure where ya’ll came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please.”

Brittany often finds herself defending her family from haters as well, including brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes. Pat’s younger brother was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery in May 2023 after being accused of forcibly trying to kiss a female restaurant owner three months prior.

“They are ignorant,” Brittany responded during an April 2023 Instagram Q&A after a follower asked how she felt “about the comments” about Jackson. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him.”

Brittany concluded, “So it’s best to just shut up.”

Jackson ultimately pleaded not guilty and was later released on a $100,000 bond. His three felony charges were later dropped on January 3 at the request of the prosecution, according to Yahoo Sports.