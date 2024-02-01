brittany mahomes seemingly claps back at being called rude

No time for the haters! Brittany Mahomes posted a cryptic quote that appears to be a response to critics of her behavior toward an employee at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 28.

“I take rumors as a compliment,” the quote that Brittany, 28, reposted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 31, read. “The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered.”

The former soccer player’s message came after she appeared in a viral TikTok video following her husband, Patrick Mahomes’, win in the AFC Championship. The clip showed the couple walking through the football stadium after celebrating on the field. Patrick, 28, headed towards the locker room, while his wife went in the other direction.

“Where do we go from here?” she asked an employee, twirling her finger as she tried to navigate the Baltimore Ravens’ stadium. The comments section flooded with messages that called Brittany “rude” and accused her of having an “attitude” while speaking to the stadium worker.

It seems that Brittany was able to get directed to where she needed to go, as she shared photos of herself celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ win with her friends in a private suite afterward. The Texas native posed for pictures with fellow Chiefs WAGS Taylor Swift and Lyndsay Bell. The photos were clearly taken after the game, as the stadium was practically empty and Taylor, 34, and Brittany were both wearing AFC Champions hats.

With their win, the Chiefs earned a spot in the Super Bowl on February 11. Brittany is no stranger to cheering on her husband at the big game, as this will be the team’s fourth appearance in the last five Super Bowls. They won in 2020 and 2023 and are hoping to run it back against the San Francisco 49ers this year.

Getty

Of course, this will be the first year that the Chiefs have Taylor cheering them on, as well. Brittany became fast friends with the pop star, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the 2023 NFL season. The ladies sat together at several games and spent time together away from the football field, too, on nights out in New York City and Los Angeles.

“At first, I feel like everybody stayed away and just let [Travis] do what he was doing,” Patrick shared in a December 2023 interview. “But then he started bringing Taylor around and you realized how cool [of] a person she was. For [the team], there were a couple of jokes in the beginning but now it’s just … she’s part of Chiefs kingdom now. She’s part of the team. It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship, as well.”