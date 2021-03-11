Fit mama! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is proud of her postpartum body, which she has mostly been showing off at the gym since giving birth to the couple’s daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021.

In March 2021, the personal trainer shared the first video of her newborn, in which she cradled the baby in her arms while she performed glute bridge exercises with a bench. “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” Brittany captioned the footage via Instagram. “Baby girl, we love you!” The first-time mom’s post-baby body was on full display in the milestone clip.

Brittany first revealed her postpartum physique just one week after welcoming her first child with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25.

“It’s an actual clothes type of day,” the Brittany Lynne fitness founder wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a selfie where she rocked a dark pink crop top — with her tummy proudly visible — as well as grey sweatpants and light pink sneakers.

A week later, the Texas native flaunted her waist during a hardcore workout with her future husband’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes. She and the TikTok star are regularly featured on each other’s Instagram Stories, whether it’s just hanging out or hitting the gym.

Brittany revealed she was expecting a baby with the NFL star in September 2020, and the former soccer player was open about embracing the physical changes that come with pregnancy throughout her journey. She even clapped back at some trolls who claimed a gown she wore during a February 2020 maternity shoot didn’t flatter her “skinny” figure

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” the Kansas City NWSL owner replied to the Instagram commenters. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Brittany and Patrick got engaged in September 2020 — and revealed they were pregnant later that month. A lot has changed since then.

