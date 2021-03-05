LOL! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ little brother, Jackson Mahomes, hilariously called out Brittany Matthews‘ impeccable postpartum body on Thursday, March 4, less than two weeks after she gave birth to baby Sterling Skye.

“Hey @brittanylynne, did you even have a baby?” the 20-year-old captioned an Instagram Story clip of his future sister-in-law, 25, chatting with someone while wearing patterned short-shorts and a black tank top. It’s clear the TikTok star — who boasts over 950,000 followers on the app — wanted to highlight the new mom.

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany and Jackson have a close bond and are regularly spotted hanging out on each other’s Instagram Stories. Considering she and Jackson’s older bro have been dating since they met in high school in Texas, it makes sense that Brittany and the TikToker would be thick as thieves.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder first flaunted her post-baby body on Tuesday, March 2. “It’s an actual clothes type of day,” the future football wife captioned a mirror selfie in which she wore pink sneakers, grey sweatpants and a dark pink crop top that revealed her postpartum tummy. The former soccer star was vocal throughout her pregnancy about embracing her body’s changes and even schooled a few trolls over the subject via Instagram.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany responded to a few Instagram comments claiming a gown she wore in photos wasn’t “flattering” on her “skinny” frame. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

The fitness entrepreneur and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 25, welcomed their daughter on February 20 — and revealed days later that they were going to hold off on sharing photos of their first child’s face for a while.

“Today was Sterling’s actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” the quarterback’s fiancée wrote via her Instagram Stories on February 25, using the same picture she posted to announce their bundle of joy’s birth in her post.

She continued, “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”