When Are Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews Getting Married? Inside Their Wedding Plans

Down the aisle! Now that Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed baby No. 1, fans are wondering: When are the NFL star and fitness trainer getting married?

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to his high school sweetheart on September 1, 2020, the same night he received his Super Bowl ring.

Patrick popped the question in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The space was covered in flowers and there was a large marquee-letter sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us. It’s always you and me,” Brittany captioned a series of Instagram photos from the big day. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect. You took my entire breath away, and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Patrick didn’t just woo the former pro soccer player with words — he proposed with a massive diamond ring. The sparkler costs approximately “between 350,000 to $800,000,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time.

Courtesy Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

“Brittany’s stunning and trendy engagement ring from Patrick appears to feature an estimated 8 to 10-carat emerald cut diamond, set on a white gold or platinum diamond-adorned double band,” Kathryn added.

The couple surprised fans not even a month later when they announced on September 29, 2020, Brittany was pregnant with their first child.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the Texas babe captioned an Instagram photo of her and Patrick holding an ultrasound photo.

They welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on February 20, 2021. The duo has refrained from posting pictures of the sweet girl’s face on social media.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share [them] everywhere, so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!” Brittany explained via Instagram. “Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Now that they are a family of three, Patrick and Brittany are back to wedding planning mode. Keep scrolling to see everything we know about their nuptials!