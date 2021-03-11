We see you, Sterling Skye! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, shared the first video of their daughter, Sterling Skye, just two weeks after her birth.

“The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” the 25-year-old captioned the footage via Instagram. “Baby girl, we love you!” The clip featured a montage of the personal trainer doing a series of glute bridge exercises at 24, 27, 30, 31, 33, 36, 37 and, finally, 39 weeks along with her baby bump on full display. The final clip with a baby bump was taken just one day before the NFL wife-to-be was “induced” to give birth.

The video concluded with the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder doing a final set of glute bridges, this time with her infant daughter resting on her chest. So sweet!

Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 25, welcomed their first child on February 20 — and days later, they revealed they were planning to hold off on sharing photos of their bundle of joy for some time.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the former soccer player said via her Instagram Stories. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

While the first-time mom is maintaining her privacy with her newborn, she is being very open about her postpartum body and fitness journey.

Brittany revealed her post-baby figure just one week after welcoming the couple’s new arrival. “It’s an actual clothes type of day,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie in which the Texas native wore a dark pink crop top, along with grey sweatpants and light pink sneakers. Her tummy was on full display in the snapshot.

On March 9, Brittany gave fans another glimpse of her postpartum body while getting in a hardcore workout with Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes. While flaunting her curves in a sports bra and leggings, the TikTok star, 20, jokingly chided his soon-to-be sister-in-law.

“I don’t see any bicep muscles anymore, I used to see it every time,” he said before Brittany hilariously responded, “Thanks, Jack, I’m working on it.”