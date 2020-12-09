Family seal of approval! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ little brother, Jackson Mahomes, said Patrick’s pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, will be the “best mom” on Tuesday, December 8.

“Brittany, you will be the BEST mom!!!!!” the 22-year-old gushed in his caption on an Instagram photo of himself and the personal trainer, 25, from her sweet Texas baby shower, which took place on Saturday, December 5. Brittany shared the heartfelt post to her Instagram Stories and also commented, “Thanks, Jack,” with two red heart emojis.

Aside from being a supportive sibling, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s little bro is a star in his own right. Jackson, who boasts nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, has found success as a TikTok star.

“I’ll never forget the first time that I was at a football game or at a store when people came up to me noticing me as Jackson from TikTok and not just Patrick Mahomes’ brother,” Jackson revealed in a vlog in September. “My whole life I’ve been compared to my dad who was a Major League baseball player, my brother’s in the NFL, my godfather’s a Major League baseball player — and then there’s me.”

The former soccer player enjoyed a lavish baby shower with her closest friends and family in her home state of Texas — and she documented the whole bash on her Instagram Stories. To start the epic event, she and five friends took a private plane and popped bottles of champagne in celebration.

“Thanks to my gals for going to [Texas] to shower baby girl and I,” Brittany wrote on a photo of her pals cradling her baby bump while posing for the picture before getting on their plane. “Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me [and] my baby girl.”

Patrick, 25, and Brittany got engaged in early September after nearly 8 years of dating. Weeks later, they revealed they were expecting their first child on September 29. “Mom [and] Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the mama-to-be wrote on Instagram alongside two snapshots of the happy couple holding their ultrasound images.