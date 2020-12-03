The Kardashian-Jenner Ladies Prank Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and More on TikTok and It’s Hilarious

You would react the same way if all five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — plus matriarch Kris Jenner — blew up your phone! The ladies of the famous family played a hilarious prank on several celebrity friends using FaceTime, which debuted on Kylie Jenner‘s TikTok account on Wednesday, December 2.

In the funny footage, the makeup mogul, 23, along with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, initiated FaceTime calls with people from their “squad” to see how they would react to all six of the women phoning in at the same time. Naturally, most of the family’s friends were a little nervous and shocked by the ~vibes~ of what appeared to be the ladies angrily calling them up to talk.

When Kenny’s longtime BFF Yung Taco answered the call, he almost immediately asked, “What the f—k, am I in trouble?” TBH, we don’t blame him. Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, picked up and answered, “Hey!” and then quickly went, “What??” As for Justin Bieber, he was a bit more chill. “Hey guys,” the pop star, 26, said upon initiating the call. “What is happening?” he asked before bursting out laughing.

However, Kylie’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, had possibly the best reaction of the bunch. When the rapper, 28, picked up the call, he greeted the ladies by saying, “What’s going on?” He barely gave it a second as he recognized the situation before exclaiming, “Bye!” LOL. The runner-up for best reaction was longtime family friend Luka Sabbat, who just stared wide-eyed at the camera before hanging up.

Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

Other A-list friends who made an appearance in the Kar-Jenner’s hysterical addition to the TikTok trend included Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou and Miami nightlife mogul Dave Grutman.

The ladies seem to be vacationing together somewhere snowy — though their exact location has yet to be disclosed. However, the group has certainly been enjoying their getaway and using the downtime to get into the holiday spirit with ice skating and baked Christmas treats. Plus, they’ve been hiding away in a luxury winter cabin, so you know the snowy vibes are in high supply.

We can’t wait to see more hi-jinks from this cute little trip!