Date night? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemingly got together to enjoy HBO’s hit miniseries The Undoing. “OK … I’m having my friends over to watch the finale!” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclaimed in a Sunday, November 29, Instagram Story.

In the clip, Kylie, 23, zoomed in and out of her state-of-the-art home theater. While the room boasts a whopping 10 seats, we suspect Travis, 29, received an invitation. After all, the “Goosebumps” rapper is a huge fan of the show!

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I can’t be the only one waiting for the last episode of The Undoing,” he tweeted on Saturday, November 28. Nicole Kidman, who plays Grace Fraser in the psychological thriller, even replied to Travis! “Who do you think did it?” the Academy Award winner, 53, wrote, along with a winky face emoji.

Travis and Nicole’s interaction took place just one day after the Texas native was spotted returning to Los Angeles with Kylie and their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, in tow. The sweet trio celebrated Thanksgiving with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family in Palm Springs, California.

Despite taking a break from their romantic relationship in October 2019, Kylie and Travis, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, remain committed to being the best coparents they can be. In fact, during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the “Sicko Mode” artist “popped by” often “to get in his playtime,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney Princess dolls down or read her a book. He’ll flip through the pages of one of her favorites — like Mary Had a Little Glam — and get lost for hours with her,” the insider added. “He’s also quick to fall asleep right there on the floor while Stormi keeps busy in her playhouse. Napping together is another thing they like doing; Travis is the king of naps, which Kylie loves.”

Thankfully, the A-list couple, who first got together in 2017, hasn’t sparked dating rumors with anyone else during their time apart. Here’s hoping a Kylie/Travis reconciliation is on the horizon!