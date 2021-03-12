If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, showed off her incredible bikini body while sunbathing with a friend at just three weeks postpartum.

In the selfie posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old posed with a black thong bikini and sunglasses as she lay on her stomach to tan. Prior to sharing the steamy snapshot, the personal trainer posted a Boomerang with a friend in which she geotagged Arizona, so it seems she is taking advantage of the southwestern weather.

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The Kansas City NWSL owner and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on February 20 and announced her arrival one day later via Instagram. However, Brittany revealed shortly afterward that she and her future husband — who got engaged in September 2020 after nearly eight years of dating — decided to refrain from posting photos of their daughter for the time being.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the former soccer player said via her Instagram Stories. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

However, the new mom shared the first footage of her daughter amid a workout throwback video from different stages in her pregnancy. “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” Brittany captioned the clip via Instagram. “Baby girl, we love you!”

While she isn’t as keen on showing off her baby girl in the early stages of her life, the Brittany Lynne fitness founder is more open about her postpartum journey. She revealed her post-baby bod in a selfie in which she a dark pink crop top with her tummy proudly visible just one week after their baby’s arrival “It’s an actual clothes type of day,” she captioned the clip at the time.

She has also been showing off her postpartum figure in the gym. On March 9, Brittany and Patrick’s little brother, Jackson Mahomes, shared pictures of themselves during a hardcore workout — and the former soccer player wasn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in a formfitting sports bra and leggings.

Brittany has been vocal about going with the flow when it comes to her body’s changes due to pregnancy and she hasn’t backed down from trolls who have insinuated she looked fat while she was expecting.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany told Instagram commenters who shaded her maternity photo shoot look in February. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”