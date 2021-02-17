Just because Chelsea Houska is no longer on Teen Mom 2, doesn’t mean she’s done sharing her life with fans! In fact, the former MTV personality is committed to updating her followers on her postpartum fitness journey following the birth of daughter Walker June in January 2021.

Just one week after Chelsea, 29, delivered baby No. 4, she hopped on social media to document her progress thus far. “Five days postpartum. Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs. Also, let’s keep it real real LOL. The belly is still chillin,'” the South Dakota native, who shares children Walker, Watson and Layne with husband Cole DeBoer and daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind, captioned a selfie on January 24.

“Wanna keep it open and [honest] this postpartum journey,” Chelsea added. In the photo, she wore a casual outfit consisting of a sweatshirt and black leggings. Additionally, the reality TV alum lifted her shirt to expose her stomach.

Since announcing her fourth pregnancy in August 2020, Chelsea made it clear she was happy to share her experiences with motherhood — both the good and the bad. In early January, the proud parent revealed she was struggling with body image. “I’m gonna be honest, it can be HARD. It’s new, it doesn’t feel like yourself sometimes and it’s not what you’re used to seeing OR feeling. (Ow my back and vag),” Chelsea expressed on her Instagram Story at the time.

“Whenever I’m feeling insecure during pregnancy, I *TRY* to stop and take a minute to remember to be grateful to my body for creating LIFE. Four times for me. That’s an incredible thing!” she continued. “But I 1000 percent have my moments of crying or looking at myself being, like, ‘WOAH THESE BOOBS,’ or ‘holy s—t, this belly is huge.'”

Despite the challenges, Chelsea looks happier than ever. “What a life we have built,” she captioned a heartwarming delivery room selfie with Cole, 32, and Walker.

