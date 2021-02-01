Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Embracing the skin she’s in! Chelsea Houska gave fans an update on her postpartum journey just one week after welcoming daughter Walker June with husband Cole DeBoer. “Also, let’s keep it real real LOL. The belly is still chillin,'” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 31. “Wanna keep it open and [honest] this postpartum journey.”

In the photo, Chelsea, 29, rocked a casual outfit consisting of a cute sweatshirt and black leggings. The longtime MTV personality is now a mother of four after giving birth to baby Walker on Sunday, January 24. She and Cole, 32, also share son Watson and daughter Layne. Additionally, Chelsea and ex Adam Lind share daughter Aubree.

Since revealing her fourth pregnancy in August 2020, the former 16 and Pregnant star has been over the moon! “I’m so excited to share this whole process with you and I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early, but I guess when it’s your fourth baby it just be poppin’ right away,” Chelsea gushed at the time. “But anyway … I just want to thank you guys it seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family.”

Of course, certain aspects of pregnancy are more difficult than others — but the South Dakota native is always upfront with her followers. “I’m gonna be honest, it can be HARD. It’s new, it doesn’t feel like yourself sometimes and it’s not what you’re used to seeing OR feeling,” Chelsea expressed to fans in early January.

“(Ow my back and vag). Whenever I’m feeling insecure during pregnancy, I *TRY* to stop and take a minute to remember to be grateful to my body for creating LIFE. Four times for me. That’s an incredible thing!” she continued. “But I 1000 percent have my moments of crying or looking at myself being, like, ‘WOAH THESE BOOBS,’ or ‘holy s–t, this belly is huge.'”

Even so, Chelsea couldn’t be more grateful for her beautiful family! “What a life we have built,” she captioned a heartwarming selfie with Cole and Walker in the delivery room.