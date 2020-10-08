Congrats! American Idol alum Katharine McPhee is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband David Foster, sources confirm to People.

The parents-to-be were seen shopping for baby essentials on Tuesday, October 6, in Montecito, California. In photos obtained by the outlet, the singer, 36, flaunted her tiny baby bump during the outing. The starlet rocked grey leggings, a black long-sleeved shirt and a baseball cap while holding her dog in a bag as she showed off her growing belly.

The happy couple first met all the way back in 2006, when the composer mentored his future wife alongside other contestants from season 5 of the hit singing competition series. They got engaged in June 2018, and a year later, the pair wed at the Armenian Church of St Yeghiche in the South Kensington neighborhood of London with 150 of their closest friends and family in attendance.

David, 70, is already father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer. He also has two daughters — Allison, 50, and Amy, 46 — from previous relationships.

The music executive previously told the outlet his wife “navigates” life with his five adult daughters “really, really well.” He added, “And so do they. Because they could be horrible. It sure makes it easier for me that they get along. It’s not a fleeting thing, either. It’s been a few years.”

His daughter, Erin, echoed the sentiment and added Katharine has distinctly changed her dad for the better. “Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way,” she told the outlet. “Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat’s like, ‘No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.’ She’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The couple made plans to return to London to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in June — but they were forced to cancel their trip due to the coronavirus pandemic. Congrats to the sweet duo!