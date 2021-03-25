Brittany Matthews Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Workouts ‘to Get My Bod Back’ After Baby No. 1

Get it, mama! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, gave fans a glimpse of the workout routine she is using to get her pre-baby “body back” on Wednesday, March 24.

The 25-year-old shared two videos of herself doing reverse leg raises and seated rows in the gym while rocking a white top, black sports bra and pink leggings. She captioned the videos, “#RoadToGetMyBodBack.”

Brittany Matthews/Instagram (2)

The proud mama — who welcomed her first child with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, on February 20 — has been proudly flaunting her postpartum body since the week after giving birth to daughter Sterling Skye. She showed off her skills in the gym, as well as her post-baby curves, while working out with Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, the following week.

On March 10, the personal trainer shared the first video of her newborn, in which she performed glute bridge exercises with her daughter resting against her chest. Her postpartum body was on full display in the milestone footage. “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” Brittany captioned the clip via Instagram. “Baby girl, we love you!”

Courtesy Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Throughout her pregnancy — which she and the athlete announced in September 2020, just weeks after their engagement — the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder has embraced her body’s natural changes. The Kansas City NWSL owner even called out social media trolls who claimed her February 2020 maternity photo shoot gown made her look fat.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” the Texas native clapped back via Instagram. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Brittany and Patrick recently revealed they would be holding off on sharing photos of their newborn’s face. “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the former soccer player said via her Instagram Stories in the days following Sterling’s arrival. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere, so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”