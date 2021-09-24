It’s over. Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes split after three years together. The Tesla founder and singer’s uncoupling, which was blamed on long-distance, comes just one year after they welcomed their son, X.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the SpaceX founder told Page Six on Friday, September 24. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The duo recently attended the 2021 Met Gala together on Monday, September 13. However, Grimes walked the red carpet alone, and Elon met her inside, according to the outlet.

The experimental artist looked stunning in an intricate Iris van Herpen custom “Bene Gesserit” gown, which took 900 hours to make, Vogue reported. Grimes also carried a large sword and wore a silver mask. The designer said the gown was “inspired by distant futures.”

“Iris has been one of our favorites. I just feel a kinship to women behind the computer,” Grimes gushed to Vogue about the edgy designer. “She is a technologist, you know? And I feel like she’s always been on another level.”

After attending the event with Elon, she joined the entrepreneur as he hosted an A-list afterparty at New York City’s Zero Bond club. The pair were also photographed leaving their hotel together in the Big Apple on September 15.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The tech mogul and Canadian musician have been navigating parenthood while raising their young son, X Æ A-Xii, who was born in May 2020. Elon admitted during an interview with The New York Times in July 2020 that Grimes had been taking the lead when it came to parenting.

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do,” Elon said. “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

That being said, he is not new to fatherhood. The billionaire has five sons with ex-wife and author Justine Wilson — 17-year-old twins, Griffin and Xavier, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15.

He was also previously married to Westworld actress Talulah Riley. They first wed in 2010 and divorced in 2012. The pair reconciled and remarried in 2013 before divorcing again in 2016.