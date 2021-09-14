All night long! Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox attended 2021 Met Gala afterparties following the prestigious New York City event during the late hours of Monday, September 13.

There were a few soirees to choose from happening around the Big Apple. The “Peaches” singer hosted his own afterparty, which was attended by his wife and close pals. Celebrities also flocked to the post-Met Gala event at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room. Of course, most A-listers decided to change into another fabulous outfit to party late into the evening.

The Met Gala is considered one of fashion’s biggest nights and brings together A-list stars, models and heavy hitters in the world of fashion and philanthropy. This year, many influencers, TikTok stars and YouTubers also were able to swing an invite.

The 2021 theme will be broken down into a two-part exhibit at the museum — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which will be open to the public through 2022.

“Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes,” head curator of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, previously explained about the Americana theme in a statement. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.”

Andrew, who is the husband of designer Thom Browne, continued, “Responding to this shift, part one of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity and inclusion. Part two will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

With the official dress code listed as “American Independence,” the red carpet brought a lot of interesting interpretations of the theme celebrating the history of fashion in the United States. The cochairs for the affair were actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka. The honorary chairs were Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who also carefully selected the guest list, designer Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri.

Needless to say, it was an incredible event, and it kept going all night long. Keep scrolling to see 2021 Met Gala afterparty photos!