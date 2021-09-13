Met Gala Best Dressed: See the Most Memorable Looks From the Past Decade

Over the past decade, some of your favorite celebrities have seriously stunned on the Met Gala red carpet.

While it’s unclear *who* exactly will show up to this year’s event, chances are it’ll be star-studded. The most successful outfits always stick to the theme and choose to go big while others should have just stayed home. (Sorry, not sorry!)

This time around, it’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. This is the first exhibition of the two-part event. The second, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022.

“We very consciously wanted this to be a celebration of the American fashion community, which suffered so much during the pandemic,” Andrew Bolton, the curator for the Costume Institute, told The New York Times. “I think American fashion is undergoing a renaissance, with young American designers at the vanguard of discussions around diversity, inclusion, sustainability and conscious creativity. I find it incredibly exciting.”

He added, “I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around the issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective.”

Back in 2018, the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Rihanna looked gorgeous in a crystal-encrusted gown with a massive papal crown that made our jaws drop, while Katy Perry‘s larger-than-life angel wings made her look ready to take flight. And who could forget Cardi B‘s stunning maternity look from when she was pregnant with baby No. 1. The rapper donned a cream gown covered in colored jewels, plus a huge headpiece that made her look like a true queen. Stunning!

Unfortunately, we know who we won’t be seeing at fashion’s biggest event. On Monday, September 13, Kylie Jenner confirmed she would be sitting this one out amid her pregnancy.

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared via her Instagram Story. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

Scroll through the gallery below to relive the best Met Gala ensembles over the past 10 years!